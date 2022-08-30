See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Englewood, OH
Dr. Jeffrey Rayborn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (145)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rayborn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rayborn works at Premier Orthopedics in Englewood, OH with other offices in Vandalia, OH and Tipp City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Orthopedics at Premier Physician Network - Vandalia
    600 Aviator Ct Ste 210, Vandalia, OH 45377
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Premier Orthopedics at Hyatt Center
    450 N Hyatt St Ste 304, Tipp City, OH 45371

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 30, 2022
    The entire staff was friendly and helpful. Definitely a good experience.
    — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rayborn, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1790989721
    Education & Certifications

    Bethesda North Hospital
    Bethesda Hospital
    Bethesda North Hospital
    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Rayborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rayborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rayborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rayborn has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayborn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

