Dr. Jeffrey Raval, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (95)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Raval, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Raval works at Raval Facial Aesthetics & ENT, PC in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Raval Facial Aesthetics & ENT, PC
    3773 E Cherry Creek North Dr Ste 13206, Denver, CO 80209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Home Sleep Study

Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Kayla Steele saved my skin after a bought of acne in my mid-20s. I love their youthful skin club membership that makes it affordable and it’s the only thing that really made a difference to my skin. I am an avid skincare enthusiast and acne was socially debilitating for me, she helped get my confidence back :) I can’t recommend enough!!
    Monica B — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Raval, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154423291
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital|Washington University School Of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Raval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raval has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raval works at Raval Facial Aesthetics & ENT, PC in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Raval’s profile.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Raval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

