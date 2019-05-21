Dr. Jeffrey Rauch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rauch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rauch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon6650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rauch is an amazing man! Compassionate, understanding, and AVAILABLE! My disease is tricky and frustrating, but Dr. Rauch has been a lifesaver! Thank you Sir! Graham
About Dr. Jeffrey Rauch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1386721561
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego
- UC San Diego
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
