Dr. Jeffrey Rapkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rapkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rapkin works at
Locations
Retina Consultants of IN & OH2801 N Oakwood Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 254-1944Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my eye. He explained what happened to me so I could understand him. The only change I would make would be for them to tell you that you need a driver ahead of time.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rapkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1144203274
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
