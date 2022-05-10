Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Rapaport works at Jeffrey Rapaport MD PA in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.