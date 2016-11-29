See All Urologists in Wellsboro, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD

Urology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellsboro, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Greenwich Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Ranta works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wellsboro, PA with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pine Creek Internal Medicine
    15 Meade St Ste U3, Wellsboro, PA 16901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 724-3636
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 338-8760
    Robert D. Russo MD and Associa
    2660 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 338-8760
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2600 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 724-3636
    Greenwich Urological Associates
    49 Lake Ave Ste 201, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 29, 2016
    Dr. Ranta went above and beyond with treating my condition. With having painful kidneys stones he diagnosed me right away. He is a wonderful knowledgeable physician. I found his staff to be very helpful as well. I would strongly recommend this doctor.
    Martha in Greenwich, CT — Nov 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD

    • Urology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902800774
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
