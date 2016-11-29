Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellsboro, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Greenwich Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Ranta works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wellsboro, PA with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.