Dr. Jeffrey Randle, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Randle, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Randle works at Alpine Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpine Orthopedics
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 4050, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 (435) 264-5799
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Chronic Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Coccygeal Pain
Chronic Pain
Sacrum Disorders

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 07, 2020
    Dr. Randle has helped me on several issues. He helped with knee problems. I have been able to stave off surgery. He has helped me through back surgery. I think he gives straight forward advice and doesn't mince words. I feel like he really knows his work. I am impressed with how right he has been in helping me. Dr. Randle is a great humanitarian with his work helping the people of Haiti. He has made a difference in Haiti as well as in Utah. I heartily recommend Dr. Randle.
    — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Randle, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French, German, Haitian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063404424
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine Boston Ma
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kettering Medical Center Oh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Randle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Randle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randle works at Alpine Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Randle’s profile.

    Dr. Randle has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Randle speaks Creole, French, German, Haitian and Spanish.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Randle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

