Dr. Jeffrey Rakofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rakofsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rakofsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Rakofsky works at
Locations
-
1
Emory University School of Medicine12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 712-5083
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rakofsky?
I have been under his care for 10 years and he is excellent. The Emory Clinic saved my life, with a chronic dual diagnosis, it takes time to find the right medications and we worked through it together. He is genuine, professional and extremely knowledgeable. He is supportive, courteous and kind. I definitely recommend Dr. Rakofsky.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rakofsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1558549642
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rakofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rakofsky works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.