Dr. Quackenbush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Quackenbush, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Quackenbush, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Northern Indiana Oncology Center85 E US Highway 6 Ste 100, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 983-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very positive experience. Dr. Quackenbush is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Quackenbush, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quackenbush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quackenbush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Quackenbush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quackenbush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quackenbush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quackenbush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.