Dr. Punim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Punim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Punim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Jeffrey A Punim MD17822 Beach Blvd Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 842-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Punim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1962467258
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punim has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Punim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punim.
