Dr. Jeffrey Puccio, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Puccio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey E. Puccio M.d. PC2021 Monroe St Ste 101, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 277-4177
-
2
Dearborn Surgery Center18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 277-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Puccios for many years. All I can say is that he is a wonderful, caring doctor. He is very patient and thorough. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jeffrey Puccio, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
