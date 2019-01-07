Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Puccio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Puccio works at JEFFREY E PUCCIO MD in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.