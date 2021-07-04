Dr. Jeffrey Proctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Proctor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Proctor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Proctor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Urology PA970 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 260, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 607-1893
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Proctor?
Dr. Proctor was very informative. I've had IC for many years and just getting by the best I could until I seen Dr. Proctor. He's very aggressive on treating my disease and is going to be doing many things to help. Not many doctors specialize in IC but he does. I'm so appreciate of him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Proctor, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1902900459
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proctor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proctor works at
Dr. Proctor has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Proctor speaks Armenian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.