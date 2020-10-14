Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Pro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Pro works at Mount Nittany Health in State College, PA with other offices in Bellefonte, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.