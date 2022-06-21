Dr. Prem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Prem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Prem, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Prem works at
Locations
1
Regional Surgical Specialists Inc.6046 Whipple Ave NW Ste 100, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 588-8900
2
Regional Surgical Specialists Inc400 Medical Park Dr Ste 203, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 588-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great, well, as great as can be expected when having some veins stripped. Dr Prem was thorough and answered all my questions. His staff was friendly. My office visits were quick. There were practically no wait times, which means they are efficient (something I can appreciate). The procedure itself went better than I anticipated and was back to work the next day. I was less sore overall and healed faster than I expected. We chatted through the whole procedure. I have zero complaints. After reading some of the other reviews, I can only recommend the following. If you see him, prepare yourself for your visit (like you should with any doctor visit). Write down your questions in advance. Look things up so you know what kinds of questions to ask. I'm guessing they didn't cover mind-reading in med school, so it's on you to be prepared. If you're looking for someone to coddle you, he is not the doctor for you. But if you want no nonsense, high quality results, he's the man.
About Dr. Jeffrey Prem, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235110693
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prem works at
Dr. Prem has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Prem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prem.
