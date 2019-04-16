Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Potts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Potts works at Total Family Healthcare in Bay City, MI with other offices in Midland, MI and Auburn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.