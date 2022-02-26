Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Postma, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coloma, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Postma works at Lakeland Neurology in Coloma, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.