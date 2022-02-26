See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Coloma, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Postma, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Postma, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coloma, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Dr. Postma works at Lakeland Neurology in Coloma, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paw Paw Lake Medical Center
    6559 Paw Paw Ave, Coloma, MI 49038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    Humana
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    Priority Health
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Trustmark Companies
    UnitedHealthCare
    US Health and Life Insurance Company
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2022
    Dr Postma is great. Compassionate, patient, knowledgable, and ON TIME. His staff is great, the office pleasant; honestly, seeing him was a breath of fresh air. I was in and out in less than an hour, and that's WITH X-rays and a steroid injection for a bum shoulder. Can't recommend highly enough!
    Elizabeth — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Postma, DO

    NPI Number
    • 1154340693
    Education & Certifications

    • Genesys Regional Medical Center, Grand Blanc, Mi
    • Flint Osteopathic Hospital, Flint, Mi
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Postma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Postma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Postma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Postma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Postma has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Postma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Postma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Postma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Postma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Postma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

