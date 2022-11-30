See All Plastic Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Popp works at Popp Cosmetic Surgery PC in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Popp Cosmetic Surgery PC
    11919 Grant St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Popp is awesome, I felt very comfortable with his demeanor and true genuine concern for my best outcome. I have recommended 3 other friends to see Dr. Popp for services. I will continue to recommend him as the correct doctor to consider for any help.
    Jodet Rae — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417924051
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University AZ
    Residency
    • University Ne Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popp works at Popp Cosmetic Surgery PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Popp’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Popp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

