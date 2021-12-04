Dr. Jeffrey Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Pollock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Pollock, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Pollock works at
Locations
Hernan Prieto MD PA201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 505, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 617-0322
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pollack is amazing. Truly knowledgeable. Up to date on all new medications. Takes his time with every patient. Cares about patients.
About Dr. Jeffrey Pollock, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1407828320
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock works at
Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
