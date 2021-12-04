Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Pollock, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Pollock works at POLLOCK JEFFREY M MD OFFICE in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.