Dr. Jeffrey Placzek, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Placzek, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Michigan Hand and Wrist PC26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 220, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 596-0412
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Have had 3 surgeries with Dr Placzek, all went well. I have found the office staff to be very caring and helpful. James, his PA, is also very caring and gentle, especially when giving cortisone shots.
About Dr. Jeffrey Placzek, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Placzek has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Placzek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
