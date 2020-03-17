See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Jeffrey Pitcher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (339)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Pitcher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA - M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. Pitcher works at ReGenesis Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center in Grand Junction, CO with other offices in Montrose, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Grand Junction
    2643 Patterson Rd Ste 506, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-8177
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Montrose Location
    156 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO 81401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-8177

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Mar 17, 2020
    Dr. Pitcher makes me feel at ease when I go in to see him. He is gentle when undergoing procedures. I fully trust him!
    Cheryl — Mar 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Pitcher, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Swedish
    • 1427211192
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery - Indiana University
    • MCP Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA - M.D.
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Pitcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    339 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

