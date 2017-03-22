See All Neurologists in Yuba City, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD

Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at Jeffrey Phillips in Yuba City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    North Valley Neurologic Associates
    367 Del Norte Ave Ste 4, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 751-9604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Headache
Functional Movement Screening
Chronic Pain
Headache
Functional Movement Screening

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 22, 2017
I was 5 years old when dr. Phillips diagnosed me with epilepsy. I saw him for a few years until he got my epilepsy to lay dormant when I was 9. I was 15 when it started back up and I was no longer in the area. I have seen 5 other neurologists since in different states. I have trust only 2 of my 6. Dr. Phillips is my top pick. He cares about his patients and knows his research. He answers questions and doesn't make you feel like an idiot. He is absolutely a fantastic specialist.
Rikki mclean in Marysville — Mar 22, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD
About Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD

  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1841362647
Education & Certifications

  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
