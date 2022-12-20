Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Petrie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Petrie works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.