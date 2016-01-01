See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Peterson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (101)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Peterson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital

Dr. Peterson works at Jenkins Eye Care in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Stye and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jenkins Eye Care
    615 Piikoi St Ste 205, Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 591-7013

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Stye
Floaters
Pterygium
Stye
Floaters

Pterygium
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatic Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Dental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Hutterite Type Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Peterson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken: English, Japanese and Vietnamese
    • 1578889945
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: University Hospital
    Residency: Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship: St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterson works at Jenkins Eye Care in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

    Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Pterygium, Stye and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

