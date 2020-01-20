See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.

Dr. Persons works at Persons Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement Center in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Persons Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement Center
    1005 Commercial Ln Ste 210, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 538-1776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
  • Sentara Obici Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Persons?

    Jan 20, 2020
    I've just (2 weeks ago) had my knee replaced. I have had VERY LITTLE pain...less than 1 on a scale of 1 to 10...and I am cleared to do all activities except run and jump! My balance is great, my flexibilty is almost perfect. I can stand on my new knee with my other foot raise and NOT have to hold onto anything of balance. I go up and down stairs one foot per tread...I FEEL GREAT. Dr. Person's is THE BEST joint surgeon in my universe. I'd rate him FIVE PLUS stars if I could. He demands perfection from his staff and gets it.
    Kathryn Holland — Jan 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Persons to family and friends

    Dr. Persons' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Persons

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265454417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albany Medical College of Union University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Persons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Persons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Persons works at Persons Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement Center in Suffolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Persons’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Persons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.