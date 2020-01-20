Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Persons works at Persons Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement Center in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.