Dr. Jeffrey Perri, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Perri works at Perri Surgical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.