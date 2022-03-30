Dr. Jeffrey Perri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Perri, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Perri, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
-
1
St. Clair Office1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perri did a excellent job with my with my 2 hernia surgery that was done today March 29th. He was very kind and he sat down to take the time to listen as I told him my medical conditions. Then he explained to me what would happen next and asked if I had any questions for him. All of his staff were very polite. They were very efficient with my appointment scheduling and I did not have to wait which was very important due the pain I was having. It was wonderful that I did not have to wait they got me right in on a timely manner. He was trustworthy. Thank you to Dr. Perri and your staff and St. Clair Hospital for being professional,and caring. I would recommend Dr. Perri.
About Dr. Jeffrey Perri, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003872813
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
- Mercy Hospta Of
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- John Carroll University
Frequently Asked Questions
