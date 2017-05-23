Dr. Jeffrey Perlmutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Perlmutter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Perlmutter, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Locations
Nephrology Associates6240 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions
- 2 20111 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 540-4601
Rock Creek Dialysis5544 Norbeck Rd, Rockville, MD 20853 Directions (301) 460-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I wish more Doctors took the time with patients like he will. He is very good about making sure to get all the information to give you the best possible care.
About Dr. Jeffrey Perlmutter, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlmutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlmutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlmutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlmutter has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlmutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlmutter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlmutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlmutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlmutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.