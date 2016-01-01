Dr. Jeffrey Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Perlman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
West Plano Diabetes and Endocrine Center6124 W Parker Rd Ste 332, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7812
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Viant
About Dr. Jeffrey Perlman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225063209
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Johns Hopkins University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
