Dr. Jeffrey Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Perlman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Perlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Perlman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of Boca Raton950 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perlman?
I have been trying to find a dr in the area that specializes in strabismus surgery on adults. I finally found Dr Jeffery Perlman. Although he doesn’t take my insurance. It was definitely worth it to have him do my surgery which was on 6/8/22. The surgery center was on my plan so that was a good thing! Anyway Dr Perlman took the time to do my eye measurements prior to surgery. His assistant Tawny is friendly as well! Surgery went well and although he did over correct just a little he was able to adjust the sutures ( while awake but had numbing eye drops ) just the right way during the third adjustment! I still am seeing him for post op! He is happy with the results and so am I. I highly recommend Dr Jeffery Perlman! Beats having to drive all the way to Miami to Bascom Palmer
About Dr. Jeffrey Perlman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114949567
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman works at
Dr. Perlman has seen patients for Diplopia, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.