Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Perkins works at Colorado Center For Arthritis & Osteoporosis in Longmont, CO with other offices in Broomfield, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center For Arthritis & Osteoporosis
    1715 Iron Horse Dr Ste 100, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 494-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Colorado Center For Arthritis and Osteoporosis
    2095 W 6th Ave Ste 106, Broomfield, CO 80020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 494-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 02, 2019
    I've been seeing him for a cluster of conditions: fibromyalgia, osteoperosis, and psoriatic arthritis. Dr. Perkins is thoughtful, attentive, and thorough. I trust him.
    Robert — Oct 02, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710929641
    Education & Certifications

    • U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Texas Christian University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

