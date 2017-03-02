See All Podiatrists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM

Podiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Pellersels works at Foot Ankle Clinics PA in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Ankle Clinics PA
    563 Bielenberg Dr Ste 150, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 365-2570

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pellersels?

    Mar 02, 2017
    It's been many years since I've had a surgery of any kind, let alone a significant procedure with general anesthesia. Dr. Pellersels and his team made the experience TRULY top notch! I was TREATED SO WELL during my arrival, check-in and surgery prep by Karen, Nicole and the rest of the team that I need to judge it against a spa visit rather than doctor visit. They took all the stress of the upcoming procedure away and dare I say, made it fun? I can't recommend Doc Pellersels enough!
    Peter Fruehling in St Paul, MN — Mar 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pellersels to family and friends

    Dr. Pellersels' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pellersels

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790730380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellersels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pellersels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellersels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pellersels works at Foot Ankle Clinics PA in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Pellersels’s profile.

    Dr. Pellersels has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellersels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellersels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellersels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellersels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellersels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.