Dr. Jeffrey Peller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Peller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Peller works at
Locations
-
1
Harbin Clinic Urology1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-5331
-
2
Gentilly Blvd150 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
VERY NICE DOCTOR, VERY EXPERIENCED. GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER!
About Dr. Jeffrey Peller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1497810808
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peller works at
Dr. Peller has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.