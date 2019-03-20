Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Peller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Peller works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA with other offices in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.