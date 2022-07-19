Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Passick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Passick works at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.