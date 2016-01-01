Dr. Jeffrey Parrett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Parrett, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Parrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
Locations
Southern Plains Pavilion Associates LLC1324 Brown St Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 937-8900
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At Waxahachie2400 N Interstate Highway 35 E, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 937-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Parrett, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972505428
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Parrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrett has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parrett speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.