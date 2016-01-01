Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Parrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Parrett works at Regional Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine Center in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.