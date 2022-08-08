Dr. Jeffrey Parres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Parres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Parres, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.
Dr. Parres works at
Locations
Urology of St Louis Inc6812 State Route 162 Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-0900
Hshs Med Group Urology Specialty Clinic - Highland12860 Troxler Ave Ste 135, Highland, IL 62249 Directions (618) 288-0900Thursday9:00am - 3:00pm
- 3 3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 3200, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 489-8030
Urology of St. Louis Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (618) 288-0900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Performed two of my cancer surgeries. Great at explaining situations, very good follow up and very knowledgeable. Great to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Parres, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1619951027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Urology
