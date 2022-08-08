Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Parres, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Parres works at Urology Consultants Ltd in Maryville, IL with other offices in Highland, IL, O Fallon, IL and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.