Dr. Jeffrey Parr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Parr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Parr works at UK GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uk Healthcare Good Samaritan Hospital
    310 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 226-7070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeffrey Parr, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790974061
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parr works at UK GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Parr’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
