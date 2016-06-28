Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Parker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Preferred Rehabilitation15636 Southfield Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (313) 928-0700
Farmbrook Interventional Pain and Emg29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 401, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 354-0730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker has always exhibited professionalism, and has been very thorough regarding my healthcare needs. He listens to his patients, which is important; he will order tests to ensure the patient is at ease with the given diagnosis. I truly appreciate him and his colleague Dr. Batah who I have also met with on several occasions. Great bedside manner. Keep up the excellent work!
About Dr. Jeffrey Parker, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1689650889
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.