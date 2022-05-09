Dr. Jeffrey Paley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Paley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Paley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Paley works at
Locations
-
1
Jonathan Lewin MD PC177 N Dean St Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 503-0833
-
2
East Side Medical & Cardiovascular Associates PC184 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 734-6570
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paley?
I hadn't been to a doctor in over 10 years, so I arrived with many questions. Dr. Paley answered them all patiently and insightfully. Since my visit, I have emailed him with a few requests, and he has responded to them all with alacrity.
About Dr. Jeffrey Paley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Hebrew
- 1265604565
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paley works at
Dr. Paley speaks Cantonese and Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.