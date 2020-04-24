Dr. Jeffrey Pakula, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Pakula, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Pakula, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Pakula works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Care Consultants13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 300, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-2484
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pakula?
Both my wife and I have had complete cardiac evaluations upon recommendations of our PCPs. This included nuclear scans, stress tests, etc. Dr. Pakula fully explained all results and never seemed hurried
About Dr. Jeffrey Pakula, DO
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821090408
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Med Sch
- Univ Ill
- Rocky Mt Hosp
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pakula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakula works at
Dr. Pakula has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pakula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.