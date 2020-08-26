Dr. Jeffrey Padousis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padousis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Padousis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Padousis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Locations
Ophthalmology West Inc.522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 136, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-7010
Ophthalmology West70 Jungermann Cir Ste 103, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Padousis is very professional and a wonderful opthalmologist. I highly recommend to anyone looking for a trustworthy and honest medical specialist.
About Dr. Jeffrey Padousis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194807172
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padousis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padousis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padousis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padousis has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padousis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Padousis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padousis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padousis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padousis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.