Dr. Jeffrey Padalecki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, Ascension Seton Williamson and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Regional Clinic: ARC Medical Park Tower Orthopedics1301 W 38th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4561
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padalecki?
I have been seeing Dr. Padaleki for two years. He is such a wonderful Dr. He always takes the time to answer questions I have and explains his medical advice with you and helps you to understand how to strengthen your injuries. I highly recommend him and I’m always referring other people sho are looking for a a professional Dr. he is simply the best in Austin Texas.
Education & Certifications
- The Steadman Clinic
- University TX Southwestern Med Ctr
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- St. Mary's University
