Dr. Jeffrey Ozinitsky, DPM

Podiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ozinitsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Ozinitsky works at Northpoint Podiatry in Englishtown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northpoint Podiatry
    176 US Highway 9 Ste 207, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 722-7900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Ozinitsky, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245430685
    Education & Certifications

    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • New York University
