Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Owen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Owen works at Owen Health Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.