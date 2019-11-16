Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Osofsky works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.