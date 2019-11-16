Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Osofsky works at
Locations
-
1
Monmouth Cardiology Associates11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 663-0300
-
2
Monmouth Cardiology Associates222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1332
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osofsky?
Very thorough and knowledgeable. Listens to my concerns, reviews all of my tests and provides plans/options for care and treatment. He takes his time with his exam and is a genuinely caring MD.
About Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093789612
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth Scis Ctr/Henry Ford Hosp
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Union College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osofsky works at
Dr. Osofsky has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Osofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.