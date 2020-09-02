Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ortstadt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of California, Davis School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Ortstadt works at HCA Florida Blake Primary Care in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Venice, FL and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.