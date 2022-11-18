Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They graduated from Cornell University Med School Ny and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Nyack Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Oppenheim works at
Locations
-
1
Hudson Valley Neurosurgical Associates LLC2 Crosfield Ave Ste 102, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 358-1344
-
2
Oppenheim & Degen, Neurological Surgeons75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 205, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 673-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Nyack Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oppenheim?
Dr Oppenheim performed emergency surgery on my mother after a fall. Not only did he save her life, his surgery and subsequent post surgical care, were undoubtedly responsible for the amazing quality of life that she has today (only 3 months later).
About Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1134136484
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Cornell University Med School Ny
- Princeton University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppenheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oppenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oppenheim works at
Dr. Oppenheim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oppenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.