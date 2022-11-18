See All Neurosurgeons in West Nyack, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They graduated from Cornell University Med School Ny and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Nyack Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Dr. Oppenheim works at Oppenheim & Degen Neurological Surgeons in West Nyack, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hudson Valley Neurosurgical Associates LLC
    2 Crosfield Ave Ste 102, West Nyack, NY 10994 (845) 358-1344
  2
    Oppenheim & Degen, Neurological Surgeons
    75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 205, Middletown, NY 10941 (845) 673-1040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Community Hospital
  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
  • Nyack Hospital
  • St. Anthony Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr Oppenheim performed emergency surgery on my mother after a fall. Not only did he save her life, his surgery and subsequent post surgical care, were undoubtedly responsible for the amazing quality of life that she has today (only 3 months later).
    About Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1134136484
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Cornell University Med School Ny
    Princeton University
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oppenheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oppenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oppenheim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oppenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

