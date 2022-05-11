Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emory Medical Group LLC1365b Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5770
-
2
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
Dr Olson and his team removed a large tumor from my brain. I was well informed of the process and expectations. I am eternally grateful for Dr Olson's experience and skill. I would highly recomend Dr. Olson to anyone facing neurosurgery in his field of expertise.
About Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1043239478
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- U Ia Hosps-Clins
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.