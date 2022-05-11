See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Olson works at EMORY EYE CENTER in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emory Medical Group LLC
    1365b Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-5770
    Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-5770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043239478
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    • U Ia Hosps-Clins
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

