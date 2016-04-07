Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Oka, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Oka works at Bountiful Internal Medicine in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.