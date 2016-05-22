Dr. Jeffrey Ojemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ojemann, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ojemann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington U and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Main Hospital, west clinic336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Dr Ojeman man was the second dr I saw for my brain surgery and I have never felt more respected by a dr before. He listened to me, gave me options, told me what he thought would be best and respected my choice. I had 5-15+ seizures everyday for 7 years and he cured me! I owe my life to him! Best team of doctors and nurses around!
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis Chldns Hops
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- Washington U
- Neurosurgery
