Dr. Jeffrey Oehler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Oehler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Eye Physicians LLC Dba Northwest85 E Main St, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 451-7550
Northwest Eye Surgeons2250 N BANK DR, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 451-7550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to doctor Oehler for yours, many years ago my physician recommended Dr Oehler when i had shingles and it went into my eye, he was able to get me in immediately and care for me, our appointments are always on time.
About Dr. Jeffrey Oehler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St U
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oehler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oehler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oehler has seen patients for Presbyopia and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oehler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oehler.
