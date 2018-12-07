See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Odel works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Heterophoria
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Heterophoria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Odel?

    Dec 07, 2018
    Dr. Odel listened closely to my description of my symptoms, gave me a very thorough examination and took time to explain carefully his diagnosis. The appointment was unhurried but efficient. I would highly recommend him.
    Dan in New York, NY — Dec 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Odel to family and friends

    Dr. Odel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Odel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336106418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute/Jackson Memorial Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odel works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Odel’s profile.

    Dr. Odel has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Odel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.