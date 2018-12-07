Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Odel works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odel?
Dr. Odel listened closely to my description of my symptoms, gave me a very thorough examination and took time to explain carefully his diagnosis. The appointment was unhurried but efficient. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Odel, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1336106418
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute/Jackson Memorial Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odel works at
Dr. Odel has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Odel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.